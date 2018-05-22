Kwara Qualify For Quarter-Finals As Ekiti Beat Borno

The Channels International Kids Cup continued with interesting matches from participating schools on Tuesday.

Central LGEA Primary School booked their spot in the quarter-finals after beating Arinze Primary School 2-nil for their second win in their group.

Lagos representative Oke-Ifako Primary School also recorded their first win at the tournament with a 1-0 win over Ecole Urbiane Centre while the match between Obukohwo Demonstration and Yewa North LGEA ended 1-1.

Elsewhere, Premier Primary School and Magaji Umaru Pilot Primary School settled for a goal apiece and Emmanuel Anglican beat Abogo Largema Military 3-1.

Sheik Gumi Model Primary School and Baptist Primary School played 1-1, while the matches between Kotobabi 1$2 Primary School and New Tunga Primary School, as well as X-Planter Primary School and UMC Primary School ended goalless.

See photos below: