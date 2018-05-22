Judge’s Absence Stalls Patience Jonathan’s Case Against EFCC

The case filed by Mrs Patience Jonathan, the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, to challenge the ‘No Debit Order’ placed on four Skye Bank accounts harboring a total of $15.5 million was stalled at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, on Tuesday.

Trial judge, Justice Mohammed Idris was said to be away, attending a workshop. Consequently, the parties in the case agreed to come back on June 19.

Mrs Jonathan had filed the suit in 2016, to challenge the freezing of the accounts by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Joined as defendants in the suit are Skye Bank and a former aide to President Jonathan, Waripamo-Owei Dudafa.

Also joined are four companies namely: Pluto Property and Investment Company Ltd; Seagate Property Development and Investment Company Ltd; Trans Ocean Property and Investment Company Ltd; and Avalon Global Property Development Ltd.

Though the accounts were said to be opened in the names of the four companies and linked to Mr Dudafa, Mrs Jonathan had filed the suit to lay claims to the funds.