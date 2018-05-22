Customs CG, Others Visit Buhari In Abuja

A group called the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) led by the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Col Hamid Ali, on Tuesday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

During the visit, the President addressed issues regarding the misappropriation of funds on projects by past governments.

Specifically, he criticized a former president (whose name he didn’t mention) for spending billions of dollars on power projects in the country with no results.

According to the President, one of the former Heads of State had bragged that he spent 16 billion dollars on power whereas there wasn’t anything to show for it.

He noted that the perpetrators lacked imagination and plans for Nigeria’s development and therefore, urged citizens to remain vigilant and ensure that only “people of conscience are in-charge of governance at all levels”, even as the 2019 general elections draw near.