Alleged Assassination: Wike Still Enjoys Immunity, Says Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed has said that the Rivers State Governor would have been summoned over his allegations that the Federal Government had planned to assassinate him, but for the fact that he still enjoys immunity as a state governor.

The information minister said this while briefing journalists after the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

According to him, the last time he (Lia Mohammed) made a similar allegation, he was invited to the Force Headquarters, but in Wike’s case, he is immune to such.

“I think one of the beauty of being a governor is that you enjoy immunity from prosecution and arrest because I remember that a couple of years ago when I made a similar allegation, I was invited to the Force Headquarters,” he said.

Wike who made the allegations on Sunday had said that there was a plot to assassinate him in a crowd and the perpetrators had planned to report the case as an “accidental discharge”.

Also in response to the comments by the Information Minister on Wednesday, he expressed shock that rather than say that the weighty intelligence report will be duly investigated, the Minister of Information seemed to have trivialized the matter.

He said: “They don’t care about the issue of the protection of lives and property. That is why people are killed in their numbers every day.

“But I will not be slaughtered easily. They will not succeed in their plot,” Wike said.