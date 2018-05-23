Cholera Outbreak Kills 12 In Adamawa

About 12 people have been killed and 134 others affected following a Cholera outbreak in Adamawa, Nigeria’s northeast.

The Medical Director, General Hospital Mubi, Ezra Sakawa confirmed the news to Reuters on Wednesday.

“We have little manpower to deal with an outbreak of such magnitude,” Sakawa said, adding that nurses were on strike.

For about nine years Nigeria has been battling insurgency which has claimed the lives of many in the Northeast.

The conflict has spawned one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises, with millions of people displaced and in need of aid to survive.

Those conditions are ripe for an outbreak of disease, such as Cholera, to be deadly on a wide scale, humanitarian workers say.

Mubi, although less affected by the humanitarian crisis, has been attacked repeatedly by suspected Boko Haram militants, killing scores of people.