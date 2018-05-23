Yobo Graces Channels Kids Cup With Surprise Visit

The Channels International Kids Cup continued for the third day on Wednesday with an unexpected visit by former Super Eagles Captain, Joseph Yobo.

Yobo’s visit to the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, the venue of the tournament was a boost to the players and their coaches who received him warmly.

READ ALSO: Baptist, X-Planter In Quarter-Finals As Yobo Makes Surprise Visit

Despite crashing out of the competition, some of the young lads whose schools could not qualify for the quarter-finals put their worries behind to welcome Yobo who asked them not to take their education with levity.

See photos below;