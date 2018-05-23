Yobo Graces Channels Kids Cup With Surprise Visit

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated May 23, 2018
Yobo Graces Channels Kids Cup With Surprise Visit
Joseph Yobo with the Borno team

 

The Channels International Kids Cup continued for the third day on Wednesday with an unexpected visit by former Super Eagles Captain, Joseph Yobo.

Yobo’s visit to the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, the venue of the tournament was a boost to the players and their coaches who received him warmly.

READ ALSOBaptist, X-Planter In Quarter-Finals As Yobo Makes Surprise Visit

Despite crashing out of the competition, some of the young lads whose schools could not qualify for the quarter-finals put their worries behind to welcome Yobo who asked them not to take their education with levity.

See photos below;



More on Channels Kids Cup

Baptist, X-Planter In Quarter-Finals As Yobo Makes Surprise Visit

Kwara Qualify For Quarter-Finals As Ekiti Beat Borno

Baptist, X-Planter Win First Matches

Channels Kids Cup: 16 Schools Drawn Into Four Groups

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV