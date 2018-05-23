‘We’ll Know Next Week About Kim Summit’, Says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the fate of a landmark summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un will be decided “next week,” as aides travelled to Singapore on a preparatory mission.

“On Singapore, we’ll see. It could very well happen,” Trump said of the on-again-off-again June 12 meeting that has been as keenly teased as any of his “The Apprentice” season finales.

“Whatever it is, we’ll know next week about Singapore. If we go, I think it will be a great thing for North Korea,” Trump said at the White House.

Aides are travelling to the South East Asian city, ostensibly to meet their North Korean counterparts and iron out details of the meeting.