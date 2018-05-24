Gombe State House of Assembly Mace Stolen

The Mace of the Gombe State House Assembly has been stolen during a session to remove the Minority Leader.

The Minority Leader, Mohammed Usman Haruna, was reported to have held a press conference on May 5 condemning the ward congress of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

This angered members of the party in the Assembly, which is dominated by the People’s Democratic Party, and they moved to remove him. Five out of eight APC members had signed the motion for his removal.

But on Thursday, during the process for his removal, one of those who had endorsed his removal made a U-turn, saying he had been forced to endorse the motion under duress.

This led to an equal split of those for his removal and those against it. In the ensuing drama, a member of the Assembly reportedly made away with the mace aided by another lawmaker.

After the lawmaker exited the chamber with it, his accomplice held the door close to enable him to get away.