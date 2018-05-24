Channels Kids Cup: Dalung Visits Players, Seeks Sports Development At Grassroots

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, has visited the players at the Channels International Kids Cup.

Mr Dalung, who was on an official assignment in Lagos, had a stop-by at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere on Thursday to cheer up the teams participating in the tournament.

His arrival at the venue of the tournament comes one day after a former captain of the Super Eagles, Joseph Yobo, stunned the kids with an unexpected visit.

In an interview with Channels Television, the Minister decried the attitudes towards sports development in the country, stressing that they contributed majorly to its poor growth.

he noted that he started sports while he was in primary school, adding that the younger generations are being denied the opportunity to display their talents.

Sports Minister’s Visit To Channels Kids Cup In Pictures

Dalung, however, called on state governments and the private sector to create an environment that will encourage sports development, especially at the grassroots level.

He thanked the organisers of the competition for a job well done, saying it is a platform to encourage the younger generation to believe in Nigeria and develop their sporting skills.

“This is the right foundation for sports development. young people must be introduced to sports at these stages and the beauty of it is that they are going to establish friendship right from here.

“The team playing spirit will also be developed here so that when they meet at the latter part of their lives, they are not meeting strangers. This is how significant things like these contribute to sports development,” the minister said.