Kwara Progress To Semis As X-Planter Edge Anambra

LGEA Central Primary School have reached the semi-finals of the Channels International Kids Cup at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

The Kwara-based school advanced to the last four on Thursday, thanks to a 1-0 win over Obukohwo Primary School from Delta State.

Baptist Primary School from Osun State are also through after Adeniyi Segun pounced to score the winner in a 1-0 match against one of the teams representing Lagos, Oke-Ifako Primary School.

In the third quarter-final game, Emmanuel Anglican Primary School from Ekiti beat New Tunga Primary School from Niger State 1-0.

However, the other school representing Lagos at the competition, X-Planter claimed the last slot with a 1-0 win over Premier Primary School from Anambra.

Shortly after the quarter-final matches ended, the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, visited the boys.

He thanked the organisers of the competition for a job well done, saying it is a platform to encourage the younger generation to believe in Nigeria and develop their sporting skills.