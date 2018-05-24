Kwara Progress To Semis As X-Planter Edge Anambra

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated May 24, 2018
The Kwara team

 

LGEA Central Primary School have reached the semi-finals of the Channels International Kids Cup at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

The Kwara-based school advanced to the last four on Thursday, thanks to a 1-0 win over Obukohwo Primary School from Delta State.

Baptist Primary School from Osun State are also through after Adeniyi Segun pounced to score the winner in a 1-0 match against one of the teams representing Lagos, Oke-Ifako Primary School.

In the third quarter-final game, Emmanuel Anglican Primary School from Ekiti beat New Tunga Primary School from Niger State 1-0.

The football match between Ekiti and Niger states

However, the other school representing Lagos at the competition, X-Planter claimed the last slot with a 1-0 win over Premier Primary School from Anambra.

Shortly after the quarter-final matches ended, the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, visited the boys.

Minister of SPorts, Mr Solomon Dalung, visits the kids

 

He thanked the organisers of the competition for a job well done, saying it is a platform to encourage the younger generation to believe in Nigeria and develop their sporting skills.



