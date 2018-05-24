Israel PM Denies Seeking Armoured Car For Wife

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Thursday, denied local media reports that his office requested a $500,000 armoured vehicle for his wife.

Tel Aviv daily Maariv said that Sara Netanyahu currently travels in a Skoda from the premier’s official carpool — with no bulletproofing — and a security upgrade had been requested.

“Another example of fake news,” the premier wrote on Twitter.

“Maariv newspaper published on its front page this morning that my office has asked for an armoured car for my wife Sara.”

“That is a total lie,” he added. “My wife and I (first) heard about it in the media!”

Sara Netanyahu is facing a possible trial over alleged misuse of public funds, which she denies, while her husband is under investigation over several allegations of fraud.

Haaretz newspaper said it was not known if the request originated with Sara Netanyahu or with the security department at the prime minister’s office.

“We have not requested such a thing and of course we do not deal with matters of security or bulletproofing,” the prime minister said.

AFP