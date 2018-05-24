Killings: Soyinka Warns Against Genocide, Asks International Community To Intervene

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has called on the International Community to intervene in the series of herdsmen killings across the country to avoid a repeat of the Rwanda genocide in Nigeria.

This is not the first time Professor Soyinka is making this call as he had earlier warned that the country is at the risk of Genocide if the Federal Government fails to put an end to these killings.

He also asked the Federal Government to take a decisive action to end what he described as the ongoing ethnic cleansing in some parts of the country.

The Nobel Laureate while leading a delegation of Association of Nigerian Authors to an early morning meeting with the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Thursday at the Government House in Makurdi, said the Federal Government is treating the killings like a ‘malignant tumour with vaseline’.

The Nobel Laureate’s visit to the state comes few days after two Catholic Priests and 17 parishioners killed by suspected herdsmen, were laid to rest.

His visit to the state is to commensurate with the state governor over the killings in the state.

On his part, Governor informed the literate icon that three persons were again killed on Tuesday along Naka road while returning from the burial of the priests.

On hearing this, Professor Wole Soyinka described the federal government response to the killings by suspected herdsmen as an ethnic cleansing agenda which is being treated with levity.

At the end of the meeting, both leaders called for a quick military response, backed by the international community which can effectively end the herdsmen menace across the country.