Maduro Sworn In For Second Six-Year Term

Updated May 24, 2018
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his second-term sworn in ceremony, at the Congress in Caracas on May 24, 2018. Federico Parra / AFP

 

Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro was sworn in Thursday for a second term as president of the crisis-wracked Latin American country.

Maduro swore “to respect and enforce the Constitution and lead all revolutionary changes” in a ceremony at the Constituent Assembly, which he set up himself last year and stacked with his supporters.

The 55-year-old former bus driver was re-elected Sunday in a vote boycotted by the main opposition and widely condemned by the international community, including the United States, which denounced it as a “sham.”

AFP



