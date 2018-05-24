On May 29, 2019, I Will Be Sworn In As Nigeria’s Next President – Moghalu

A Presidential Aspirant under the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Professor Kingsley Moghalu, is confident that he will become Nigeria’s next President.

“On May 29, 2019, I will be sworn in as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Go and write it down, it is possible,” Moghalu said when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday night.

Moghalu, a former Deputy-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, explained that he decided to join the presidential race because he believes in the ability of Nigerian youths and that they are the future of the country.

He further stated that the young people consisting more than half of the voter’s population demand a very different leadership.

“There are 74 million people on the voters’ register, probably up to 80 million as we speak. I can tell you that definitely more than half of those people are young people who want a very different future under a very different kind of leadership.

“I am offering myself to lead Nigeria into the 21 st century. We cannot continue voting for what has kept us poor, what has kept millions of young people unemployed, what has kept us divided. This country is a killing field today.”

The former CBN boss believes that the 2019 general elections would usher in a political revolution he describes as peaceful.

Moghalu, who cited several challenges facing the country, is optimistic that Nigerians yearn for a new leadership with ideas that will address unemployment, killings, ethnic rivalry among several other problems.

He said, “Millions of Nigerians want something different, something new, something bold. The situation in which we are in the country today is terrible. Nine million people have lost their jobs in the last three years.

“We have a society in which people are being killed in their homes and communities as if the state does not exist. Our law enforcement are just watching helpless.

“Nigerians are not happy about it and they want a change. They are looking for people who will lead them into a very different future and that is why I am offering myself to do that jobs.”