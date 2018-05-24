SDP Confirms Omisore’s Membership Into Party

The Social Democratic party, Osun state chapter has confirmed the membership of Senator Iyiola Omisore as a card carrying member of the party.

The party leadership also confirmed that Omisore is one of the four aspirants vying for the governorship seat under the party.

At the Formal Inauguration of Local Government Steering Committee of the party in Osogbo, the state capital, the state chairman Ishola Ademola said the confirmation became necessary following insinuations from some quarters that Omisore who just dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Last week is not officially a member of the SDP.

Ademola stated that Omisores membership has been authenticated following his ability to meet all obligations required of him to qualify as a member of the SDP at both the ward, Local and State Level.

Speaking on the determination of the SDP to unseat the ruling APC led government in the state, Ademola maintains that Osun people are ready to embrace the party as an alternative to what is on Ground now knowing fully well that the party is United at all levels.

‘The Social Democratic party is guided by the principles of fair play and justice while discipline is our watchword. The door of our party is open to all and i want to assure everyone that all members will be treated as equals. The party would not discriminate against any member or malign any group of peraons in the activities of the party “Ademola said

“On this note, I have to say that senator Iyiola Omisore is a card-carrying member of our party SDP. I know he has registered at his ward level in Ife and he is one the four aspirants vying to be the flag bearer of our party to contest the Governorship elections, “he stressed.

‘Our party is open to all, anyone who feels aggrieved in any party whether, APC, PDP, Labour or anywhere can team up with us. We will accept them and we are sure of victory at the polls.

About 30 Local Government and one Modakake area office chairmen and 332 members were inaugurated into the steering committee.