Serena Williams To Face Kristyna Pliskova In French Open

Three-time champion Serena Williams will face Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the French Open first round after the draw was made on Thursday.

Former world number one Williams, now ranked a lowly 453, is playing a Grand Slam for the first time since she won her 23rd major at the 2017 Australian Open after which she stepped off the tour to give birth to her daughter in September.

Pliskova, the twin sister of world number six Karolina, has never won a main draw match at Roland Garros.

Williams has played just four matches on the tour in 2018 and not featured at all since Miami in March.

AFP