Tottenham Manager, Mauricio Pochettino Signs New Five-Year Contract

Updated May 24, 2018
Tottenham Hotspur’s Argentinian Head Coach, Mauricio Pochettino                           Glyn KIRK / AFP

 

 Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has signed a new five-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

The Argentine, who has led Spurs to three successive top-three finishes in the Premier League, has penned fresh terms to keep him at the club until 2023.

“I am honoured to have signed a new long-term contract as we approach one of the most significant periods in the club’s history and be the manager that will lead this team into our new world-class stadium,” he told the club’s official website.

