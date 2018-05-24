Trump Warns North Korea Against ‘Reckless Acts’

US President Donald Trump warned North Korea Thursday against any “foolish or reckless” move after he called off plans for a planned nuclear summit with Kim Jong Un next month.

Trump said that South Korea and Japan stood ready to respond, along with the United States, “should foolish or reckless acts be taken by North Korea.”

“Hopefully positive things will be taking place with respect to the future of NorthKorea,” he said. “But if they don’t, we are more ready than we have ever been before.”

“In the meantime, our very strong sanctions, by far the strongest sanctions ever imposed, and maximum pressure campaign will continue,” Trump added.

AFP