United Nations Expresses Worry Over Cancelled Nuclear Summit

Channels Television  
Updated May 24, 2018
FILE PHOTO UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L), US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley (L rear), US President Donald Trump (C) and Thailand’s Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai at the UN headquarters in New York City. Brendan Smialowski / AFP

 

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres on Thursday said he was “deeply concerned” as US President Donald Trump cancelled a widely anticipated nuclear summit next month with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“I am deeply concerned by the cancellation of the planned meeting in Singapore between the President of the United States and the leader of the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea, and I urge the parties to continue their dialogue to find a path to a peaceful and verifiable denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula,” Guterres said as he presented a new UN disarmament agenda in Geneva.

AFP



More on World News

Pentagon Denies Reports US-Led Strike Hit Syrian Regime

Text Of Trump’s Letter To Kim Jong Un

BREAKING: Trump Cancels Summit With North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

No Russian Missile Involved In MH17 Plane Crash – Russia

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV