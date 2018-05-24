United Nations Expresses Worry Over Cancelled Nuclear Summit

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres on Thursday said he was “deeply concerned” as US President Donald Trump cancelled a widely anticipated nuclear summit next month with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“I am deeply concerned by the cancellation of the planned meeting in Singapore between the President of the United States and the leader of the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea, and I urge the parties to continue their dialogue to find a path to a peaceful and verifiable denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula,” Guterres said as he presented a new UN disarmament agenda in Geneva.

AFP