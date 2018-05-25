Democracy Day: FG Declares Tuesday Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, May 29, as a public holiday to enable Nigerians to celebrate the country’s Democracy Day.

The Ministry of Interior disclosed the decision in a statement by its Permanent Secretary, Dr Muhammed Umar, on Friday.

Minister of Interior, Lt-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd) congratulated Nigerians on the sustained democracy in the country and reassured them that the Federal Government is committed to entrenching democracy in the polity.

The statement also quoted the minister as urging all Nigerians to support the Federal Government in its commitment “to building an indivisible, peaceful and greater nation based on the tenets of democracy”.

May 29 will also mark President Muhammadu Buhari’s third year in office.