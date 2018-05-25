Ekiti Guber Election: ‘APC Will be Roundly Defeated’, Fayose Reacts To 77-Man Committee

The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has taken a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC) after the party set up a 77-man committee ahead of the state’s governorship election.

The Governor on Thursday said the Party will be roundly defeated despite their “army of occupation”.

He further criticized the APC for setting up a committee for the state’s election, rather than paying attention to the nation’s economic recovery, herdsmen killings and hunger.

He said: “I saw APC’s gathering of 77 for Ekiti election, which I regard as the Biblical Army of the Philistines that will always crumble against the Israelites.

“APC didn’t set up 77-man committee on economic recovery, herdsmen killings & hunger, it is Ekiti that is more important to them.

“Unfortunately for the APC, their army of occupation is facing a Peter The Rock, they will be roundly defeated and the more they gather, the sweeter their defeat,” Fayose stated.

He also said that despite earmarking over N25 billion for the coming elections, the Party’s defeat is certain.

“Having spent over N3bn on mere primary election, they have earmarked over N25bn on Ekiti election, they will fail”.

The APC, on Thursday, appointed the Governor of Kebbi State, H. E. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu to head the National Campaign Council to ensure victory for its candidate, Kayode Fayemi, in the election scheduled for July 14, 2018.

Fayemi, who is the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, was announced as the winner of the primary by the Chairman of the Primary Election Committee, Mr Tanko Al-Makura, after he polled a total of 941 votes, to defeat former Governor Segun Oni and 31 other aspirants.

With his victory, he will be going up against the incumbent Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Mr Kolapo Olusola, of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Mr Akinloye Oladele Aiyegbusi of the Social Democratic Party.

Mr Olusola has since been endorsed by Governor Fayose who denied Fayemi a second term as governor in 2014.