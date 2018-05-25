Kwara Team, Three Others Visit Channels TV HQ

The boys from LGEA Central Primary School, Kaiama in Kwara State and their counterparts from Baptist Primary School, Osun have visited the headquarters of Channels Television in Lagos.

The young lads from both teams made the visit on Friday, shortly after qualifying for the Channels International Kids Cup final.

READ ALSO: LGEA Kwara To Play Osun’s Baptist In Channels Kids Cup Final

Similarly, the teams representing Ekiti State and X-Planter of Lagos, who lost to Kwara 3-5 and Osun 5-6 (on penalties) respectively in the semis, were also hosted alongside their colleagues at the Channels TV headquarters.

While Kwara and Osun will vie for the trophy at the 10th edition of the tournament, Ekiti will face X-Planter in the third place.

Both matches will be played on Sunday, May 27 at the Campos Square in Lagos to commemorate the Children’s Day.

See photos of the visit and the matches played today below;