Kwara Team, Three Others Visit Channels TV HQ

The boys from LGEA Central Primary School, Kaiama in Kwara State and their counterparts from Baptist Primary School, Osun have visited the headquarters of Channels Television in Lagos.
The young lads from both teams made the visit on Friday, shortly after qualifying for the Channels International Kids Cup final.
Similarly, the teams representing Ekiti State and X-Planter of Lagos, who lost to Kwara 3-5 and Osun 5-6 (on penalties) respectively in the semis, were also hosted alongside their colleagues at the Channels TV headquarters.
While Kwara and Osun will vie for the trophy at the 10th edition of the tournament, Ekiti will face X-Planter in the third place.
Both matches will be played on Sunday, May 27 at the Campos Square in Lagos to commemorate the Children’s Day.
The boys from Kwara and Ekiti during one of the semi-final matches of the Channels International Kids Cup at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos on May 25, 2018. One of the players from Kwara was injured during the match A player from Ekiti takes a corner kick The boys from Osun and X-Planter exchange pleasantries before their semi-final match at the Channels International Kids Cup on May 25, 2018. A player from Osun State kicks the ball Medical officers attend to one of the boys from X-Planter who was injured during the match A player from Osun takes a penalty kick after their semi-final match against X-Planter ended goalless