Police Search Home Of Jonathan’s Former Aide, Kingsley Kuku

Some armed policemen on Thursday invaded the Arogbo-Ijaw community in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Thursday.

Numbering over 20, the policemen were reported to have shot into the air in the process of invasion of the community as they made their way to the residence of former Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Niger Delta Affairs, Kingsley Kuku.

His house was thoroughly searched by the armed policemen.

Residents report that the invasion caused panic among as many scampers to safety to avoid being hit by stray bullet.

One of the residents said the Police told them that they were in search of kidnappers.

“They broke into every room and everywhere in Kuku’s house, claiming to search for kidnappers. After searching all the rooms in the house thoroughly, they left without finding anything incriminating or any kidnapper in the house.”

In reaction, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident said, the policemen were from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, on a lawful mission.

He noted that the action of the police officers was not in breach of any law nor the rights of any person.