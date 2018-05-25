President Buhari Hosts Female Lawmakers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday hosted female lawmakers from across the states of the federation at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The lawmakers, under the umbrella of, Conference of Nigerian Female Parliamentarians, (CONFEPA) asked that the president intervenes in reversing the marginalisation of women.

President Buhari in response said there is no deliberate attempt or plan to suppress women participation in the nation’s governance or politics.

