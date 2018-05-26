Real Madrid Defeat Liverpool To Win Third Straight Champions League Title

Real Madrid have swept away a Liverpool side hit by injury to star man Mohammed Salah to win a third straight Champions League title.

A goal from Karim Benzema and a brace from substitute Gareth Bale, handed the Spanish Champions a 3-1 victory over the English side to help Real and Zidane make more Champions League history.

Real Madrid had become the first team to win the Champions League back-to-back in its current format after beating Juventus in the final last year.

They have now improved on that record and have won four out of the last five Champions League titles.

Slow Start

After a cautious start to the game with Liverpool in the ascendancy, Jurgen Klopp’s men were rattled when injury forced star player Mohammed Salah off in the 30th minute.

Real suffered an injury as well seven minutes later with left-back Daniel Carvajal forced off for Nacho.

Zidane’s men grew in the game after Salah’s exit but failed to take advantage in the first half which ended goalless.

The game sparked to life in six minutes into the second half when a shocking decision by Liverpool keeper Karious and quick reflexes by Benzema handed Real the lead.

But Jurgen Klopp’s men reacted excellently and were level five minutes later thanks to Sadio Mane, who scored his 10th goal in this season’s Champions League.

The goal meant the trio of Salah, Firmino and Mane are the first to score 30 goals in a single Champions League. Mane and Salah all have 10 goals.

But that was not enough to deny Real Madrid history and Gareth Bale made certain of that but putting up a sensational performance and grabbing a brace.