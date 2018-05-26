Buhari Meets With Governors’ Wives, Pledges Support For Them

President Muhammadu Buhari met with the wives of state governors of the 36 states of the federation on Saturday.

At the meeting, held inside the Presidential Villa in Abuja, President Buhari assured the governors’ wives of his support and assured them that he would canvass more moral and financial support for them.

He made the promise after the wives of the governors played video clips of projects they had executed in their various states and called on him to help them canvass more funds for projects when next he meets the governors.

The President praised the women for the projects they had executed and those they were executing the states, especially those in support of the fight against drug abuse.

He challenged the women who had come under the aegis of the Northern and Southern Governors’ Wives Forum from the northern and southern states.

President Buhari also challenged members of the forum to interface with central bank and ministry of agriculture with a view accessing soft loans.

