I Will Not Castigate Buhari, He Is My Boss – Ebonyi Governor

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State says despite being a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he will not want to castigate President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor said this in Abakiliki, the Ebonyi State capital on Saturday during a media chat, aired live, to mark the 2018 Democracy Day Media.

“For those that believe that the only way they will know I am in PDP is to castigate Mr President, he is the only boss I have, I will not (castigate him),” the governor said.

Umahi, who is also the Chairman of the South East Governors Forum, maintained that his state is in support of the Federal Government.

“Ebonyi State is at home with this government and for those pretending to be supporting the President, they just want to come and loot this state again.”

The governor vowed never to be distracted by people he described as looters of the state, insisting that his government is open to anti-corruption agencies for probe.

This is even as he assured the people of the state to be prudent with the meagre resources at his disposal.

“We cannot be distracted as our books are very ready and open. I will continue to assure that the little meager resources of the state, we will continue to exercise with the fear of God.

“Let me emphasise, it doesn’t matter the searchlight you point at leaders. Any leader that doesn’t have the fear of God will be corrupt,” Umahi stated.

The governor further reiterated the commitment of his administration to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Umahi also used the opportunity to thank the people of the state for their support, three years after assuming office.

On Buhari’s scorecard, three years after he swept into power, the governor believes the President is “not God to do everything 100 percent right.”

According to Umahi, his administration gives subvention of N200 million to teachers monthly, construction of major roads, delivery of healthcare system, agricultural grants to farmers, improvements of security among other sectors in the state.