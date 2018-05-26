I’ve Always Wanted To Work With Guardiola – Neymar

Updated May 26, 2018
Brazil’s player Neymar attends a training session of the national football team ahead of FIFA’s 2018 World Cup, at Granja Comary training centre in Teresopolis, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 24, 2018. MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP

 

Brazil star Neymar has paved the way for a potentially early departure from Paris Saint-Germain by declaring he “really wants to” work under Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola.

Speculation that Neymar could leave PSG only a year after signing a record-setting 222 million euro ($264 million) deal with the French league giants has been rife.

And the 26-year-old superstar, currently in Brazil training with the national team prior to the World Cup, has done little to quash the rumours.

Although linked with a move to European champions Real Madrid, Neymar told ESPN Brasil he wanted to experience working alongside Guardiola having missed the opportunity when he arrived at previous club Barcelona a year after the Spanish coach’s departure.

“I’ve always wanted to work with Guardiola. He’s different. I arrived (in Barcelona) a year after he left,” said Neymar, who was interviewed for the programme by fellow compatriot and ex-Fenerbahce midfielder Alex.

“I really want to work with him.”

BREAKING: Manchester City Crowned Premier League Champions
Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (2nd L) celebrates with his players on the pitch after the Premier League football match against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s stadium in Huddersfield, northern-England on November 26, 2017. Oli SCARFF / AFP

 

Guardiola quit Barcelona in 2012 after steering the club to 14 trophies in four seasons.

Neymar arrived a year later and went on to spend four seasons at the Camp Nou, before completing his record-setting move to the French capital.

Although PSG secured a French domestic treble of league, Cup and League Cup last season, Neymar missed the latter third due to injury.

Having suffered a foot injury in February, Neymar underwent surgery in Brazil.

However, rumours suggest he is keen to leave Paris, with a preference to return to Barcelona’s arch rivals Real Madrid.



