Ronaldo Casts Doubt Over Real Madrid Future

Five-time world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo suggested his time at Real Madrid could be at an end just moments after winning his fourth Champions League in five years with the Spanish giants.

Ronaldo, 33, has now won five European Cups in all, but Gareth Bale was the hero for Real in Kiev with two goals in a 3-1 win over Liverpool.

“I am going to enjoy this moment and in the next few days I will give an answer to the fans, who have always been at my side,” Ronaldo told BeIN Sports Spain.

“It was very nice to be at Real Madrid. In the next few days, I will speak.

“I am going to enjoy this with my team-mates and in the next few days I’ll give an answer.”

Ronaldo’s comments appeared to target Real president Florentino Perez for a lack of support.

However, Perez hinted he was tired of Ronaldo’s intimations he could leave.

It isn’t the first time Ronaldo, who joined Real from Manchester United for a then-world record fee in 2009, has appeared close to the exit door at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After securing a first European Cup and La Liga double for Madrid in 59 years last season, Ronaldo was also reportedly looking to leave for what he perceived as a lack of support from the club over an ongoing tax investigation into the management of his image rights from the Spanish authorities.

“Here the most important thing is the club, and the most important thing is that we are celebrating this Champions League,” Perez told Antena3.

“I am not going to in the personal situations of any player because, as he himself says, nothing ever happens.”

Ronaldo still has three years to run on a lucrative five-year contract signed in 2016.

Despite failing to score in the final, Ronaldo ended as the competition’s top scorer for a sixth straight season as Real became the first side in 42 years to win three consecutive European Cups.

“We made history. That’s the important thing,” he added. “The future of a player isn’t important.”

AFP