Salah’s Injury ‘Serious’, Says Liverpool Boss Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that Mohamed Salah’s injury that forced him off in the first half of the Champions League final on Saturday was “serious”.

“It is a serious injury. He is in hospital for an X-ray. It is either the collarbone or the shoulder itself,” Klopp said after Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the final in Kiev.

“It doesn’t look good. That’s it.”

44-goal top-scorer Mohamed Salah was forced off with a shoulder injury after just 30 minutes of Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Egyptian winger Salah, who has won a plethora of individual awards for his performances in his debut season at Anfield, was in tears as he left the field to be replaced by Adam Lallana.

With the match still goalless, Salah fell to the floor writhing in pain after his left shoulder got caught underneath Real captain Sergio Ramos as they fell to the floor in midfield.

Salah could now be a doubt for the World Cup in Russia with Egypt’s opening game against Uruguay less than three weeks away.