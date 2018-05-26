Salah’s Injury ‘Serious’, Says Liverpool Boss Klopp

Channels Television  
Updated May 26, 2018
Mohamed Salah (R) is comforted by Liverpool’s German manager Jurgen Klopp as he leaves the pitch after injury during the UEFA Champions League final in Kiev, Ukraine on May 26, 2018.
Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that Mohamed Salah’s injury that forced him off in the first half of the Champions League final on Saturday was “serious”.

“It is a serious injury. He is in hospital for an X-ray. It is either the collarbone or the shoulder itself,” Klopp said after Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the final in Kiev.

“It doesn’t look good. That’s it.”

 

44-goal top-scorer Mohamed Salah was forced off with a shoulder injury after just 30 minutes of Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Salah's Injury 'Serious', Says Liverpool Boss Klopp
Salah got injured after falling with Real Madrid’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos.
GENYA SAVILOV / AFP

 

Egyptian winger Salah, who has won a plethora of individual awards for his performances in his debut season at Anfield, was in tears as he left the field to be replaced by Adam Lallana.

With the match still goalless, Salah fell to the floor writhing in pain after his left shoulder got caught underneath Real captain Sergio Ramos as they fell to the floor in midfield.

Salah could now be a doubt for the World Cup in Russia with Egypt’s opening game against Uruguay less than three weeks away.

Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah (3rd R) is comforted by team members and Real Madrid’s Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (2nd L) as he leaves the pitch after injury during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine on May 26, 2018.
Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP



More on Sports

Zidane Reacts To Real’s ‘Crazy’ Third Straight Champions League Title

Three Things We Learned From The Champions League Final

Bale’s Brilliance Powers Real Madrid To 13th European Crown

‘I Need To Play’, Bale Hints At Real Exit After Champions League Heroics

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV