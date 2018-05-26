This Government Is The Most Committed To Fighting Corruption – Minister

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Saturday, appealed to Nigerians to support the Federal Government’s anti-corruption war as the Buhari’s government is more committed to it.

Mohammed made the plea while receiving a delegation of Transparency International (TI) in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“This government is the most committed to fighting corruption,” he said. “We need your support in the area of advocacy and capacity building.”

According to Mohammed, previous administrations in the country never took up the issue of corruption seriously.

“Nigeria has never had a more transparent, more accountable government than the Buhari Administration,” he said.

Concerning the progress of the anti-corruption fight, the minister said TI and some affiliated organisations have not offered the necessary support.

To Mohammed, the Federal Government is not just fighting corruption with laws and prosecution, but also with education and inclusiveness in government.

He therefore urged Non-Governmental Organisation to join hands with the Federal Government, stressing, “they look at the actions of an aberrant few to condemn the government.”

Mohammed further gave the assurance that the war against corruption is being won by President Buhari, noting: “Even his worst critics won’t say he indulges in or encourages corruption.”

On her part, Chairperson of TI’s International Board, Delia Ferreira Rubio, advocated for transparency and more efficiency while tackling corruption.

“We are not an opposition anywhere in the world. We are just an NGO working in over 100 countries of the world. We are not enemies. We are here to help, she said.