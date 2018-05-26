Zidane Becomes First Coach To Win Three Straight Champions League Titles

Zinedine Zidane has become the first coach to win three straight Champions League titles.

The Frenchman who is considered one of the greatest players and helped Real Madrid to Champions League victory in 2002, has excelled as a coach since he replaced Rafa Benitez as Real boss in January 2016.

Super Sub Bale

On Saturday, Gareth Bale scored twice including an incredible overhead kick after coming off the bench to help Real defeated Liverpool 3-1.

Karim Benzema struck a bizarre opening goal on 51 minutes before Liverpool, who lost leading scorer Mohamed Salah to injury in the first half, replied through Sadio Mane.

Bale replaced Isco on the hour and connected with an outrageous acrobatic effort on 64 minutes to put Real back in front.

The Welshman sealed a record-extending 13th European Cup title for Real with seven minutes left as a dreadful mistake from Loris Karius allowed his long-range shot to find the net.