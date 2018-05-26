Zidane Reacts To Real’s ‘Crazy’ Third Straight Champions League Title

Updated May 26, 2018

 

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said his side’s third successive Champions League title was “something crazy” after the Spanish giants defeated Liverpool 3-1 in Saturday’s final in Kiev.

Gareth Bale scored two goals as a second-half substitute, including an outrageous overhead scissor kick, after Sadio Mane had cancelled out Karim Benzema’s opener.

“Tonight is certainly a historic moment,” Zidane told BeIn Sports. “To win three times in a row… It’s something crazy to experience that. Even if we believe it, we think about it when we work hard.

“With a team like this, we can go far but to win three of them, it’s something crazy.

“You have to make the most of it, and think about what the players have done together.”

Zidane, 45, became the first coach to win the Champions Leagues in three consecutive seasons, having only taken charge of the team in his first senior management role in January 2016.

