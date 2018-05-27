Channels International Kids Cup: Ambode Rewards Top Four Schools With N5m

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, has rewarded the top four teams in the Channels International Kids Cup with the sum of five million Naira.

The winner, LGEA Central Primary School received two million Naira, Baptist Primary School which took second place was given 1.5 million Naira while Emmanuel Anglican Primary School in third place received one million Naira.

X-planter Private School from Lagos in 4th position was also not left out as the governor rewarded them with a sum of N500,000.