Children’s Day: Saraki Visits Benue IDP Camp

Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki on Sunday visited the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Abagana, Benue State in commemoration of the 2018 Children’s Day Celebration.

The IDP Camp in Abagana is home to over 34, 000 women, children and men who are taking refuge, following the persistent attacks on their communities by gunmen.

Saraki paid the visit alongside a delegation of Senators and they were received by Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom.

In a tweet on his official Twitter handle, the Senate President announced his visit to Benue State adding that efforts are on by the Senate to tackle security challenges in the country.

“We chose to visit Abagena IDP Camp today, to spend some time with the children and inspect the facilities, as we actively work on solutions to the multi-faceted crises that are stretching our security,” he said.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Has One Of World’s Highest Infant Mortality Rate – Saraki

He also explained in his tweet why he chose to mark the children’s day celebration at the IDP Camp.

“I decided to mark Children’s Day at the Abagena IDP Camp in Benue, with those who, due to no fault of theirs, find themselves internally displaced on a day that is set aside for the nation to celebrate her greatest assets, the children.”