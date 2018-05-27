Governor Ambode Makes Ceremonial Kick-Off At Channels Kids Cup Final

The final match of the Channels Kids Cup was on Sunday opened by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode with a ceremonial kick-off.

The match was played at Campos Square, Igbosere, Lagos.

The governor to the delight of the spectators made the kick-off to signify the opening of the final match between LGEA Central Primary School, Kwara State and Baptist Primary, Osun State.

The final match was also attended by Chairman, Channels Media Group, John Momoh; Vice-Chairman, Channels Media Group, Olusola Momoh; and Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick.

Former Coaches of Super Eagles, Samson Siasia and Austin Eguavon were also in attendance.

Former Super Eagles Captain, Joseph Yobo and Former Super Eagles Midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju were also at the venue of the final match.

Kwara State Governor was represented at the event by the state Commissioner for Sports, Muideen Alalade.