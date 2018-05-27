Nigeria Has One Of World’s Highest Infant Mortality Rate – Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Sunday said Nigeria has one of the world’s highest rate of infant mortality but the Senate is working to address challenges faced by Nigerian children.

In a series of Tweet on his verified Twitter handle, @bukolasaraki, he noted that Children’s Day is another opportunity for young people in Nigeria to recommit to doing all possible to ensure protection and empowerment.

He added that the Senate is developing a framework to address the issues including healthcare, security, education and welfare of children in the country.

“Nigeria has one of the highest rates of infant mortality in the world. Now that we have increased the funding available for basic health care, we hope that we can begin to reverse this narrative.

“We are developing a framework that will address the issues faced by our children covering healthcare, security, education and their welfare. Today, I will be tweeting about the work the National Assembly is doing in this regard,” he said.

Saraki in his Children’s Day message also expressed a personal commitment to providing a safer environment for children.

“I am personally committed to providing a safer, healthier environment for our children and I can confidently say that I have the backing of my colleagues at the National Assembly.”

He stressed that children are great assets and “as leaders, we must be responsive to the issues that they face and ensure that we work to remove all the obstacles which stand in the way of their development.”