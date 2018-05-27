President Buhari Receives Wives Of State Governors

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the wives of state governors of the 36 states of the federation.

President Buhari during the meeting on Saturday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja assured the governor’s wives of his support, noting that he would canvass more moral and financial support for them.

Wives of the governors during the meeting with President Buhari played video clips of projects they had executed in their various states and called on him to help them canvass more funds for projects when next he meets the governors.

