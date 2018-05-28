2019 Elections: Okorocha Demands Intelligence Be Placed Above Zoning

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has said that more emphasis should be placed on intelligence rather than zoning while fielding candidates for the 2019 general elections.

The governor said this when he appeared on Channels Television’s Programme, Roadmap To 2019.

“We are talking about somebody who has something upstairs irrespective of where he comes come, let him govern,” he said.

Okorocha, who is also the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) explained that the North Western zone has produced Nigeria’s president thrice.

According to the governor, he is not an advocate of the zone that produces the nation’s leader provided the president has something tangible to offer.

“The three civilian Presidents of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are all from the North West, not from the North East or North Central.

“Shagari is from Sokoto in North West, even Buhari is from Katsina North West and his brother, Yar Adua in North West.

“We are talking about people who have something upstairs to govern. Why are we being so primitive at this time while we are talking about who has what it takes to help this country,” he said.

With next year’s election gradually gathering momentum, Okorocha is of the opinion that “the best (should) come and help the nation.”