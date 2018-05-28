Democracy Day: Buhari Promises Secure, More Prosperous Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians of a more secure and prosperous nation.

The president made this promise on Monday at the 2018 Democracy Day lecture in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He also spoke about his administration’s achievements in the last three years and appreciated those who contributed to the successes recorded.

READ ALSO: Democracy Day: President Buhari To Address Nigerians Tomorrow

“Overall, we are on track, I thank and commend all who have worked so hard with us to achieve these successes. I assure you that our people will continue to see and experience more progress, prosperity and greater security.”

President Buhari then urged Nigerians to keep faith with the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration as it continues its fight against corruption.

“I call on Nigerians to remain steadfast and keep faith with this administration as we remain committed to peacebuilding and good governance. To deliver the best of dividends of democracy to Nigerian people.”