Democracy Day: President Buhari To Address Nigerians Tomorrow

Updated May 28, 2018
File photo: President Muhammadu Buhari

 

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to make a national broadcast tomorrow, May 29, by 7:00 a.m.

The national broadcast is in commemoration of the 2018 Democracy Day celebration.

This was disclosed on Monday in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The address will be aired live on Channels Television and other national television and radio stations.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had earlier on Sunday asked President Buhari not to address Nigerians on Democracy Day.

According to them, the President has failed to fulfil his promises, which helped him sweep to power on May 29, 2015.

“Nigerians have become frustrated and despondent by the magnitude of lies and deception told by the Buhari Presidency and the APC and would prefer to spend the next twelve calendar months contending with such past deceptions than fresh falsifications,” the statement by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, read in part.

The Federal Government had also declared Tuesday, May 29, as a public holiday to enable Nigerians to celebrate the Democracy Day.



