Orji Kalu Attacks Obasanjo, Say Ex-President Only Thinks For Himself

The former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu has taken a swipe at former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, noting that he only has his personal interest at heart and not the interest of Nigerian populace.

Kalu, who is also a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said this on Sunday, on Channels Television programme, Sunday Politics. He added that anything involving the former president is not good for Nigeria.

“I am not afraid it (Obasanjo’s coalition movement) is going to be a threat to the APC because Obasanjo always wants to serve himself, he is not serving the people.

“People don’t know. Obasanjo is only thinking for himself, he is not thinking about matters of Nigeria. I know him better than Nigerians know him. I know him very well, he has a lot of things under his table. Anything that involves Obasanjo is not good for Nigeria. He just wants everything to be done by him,” he said.

While responding to questions on speculations that corruption fight by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is a witch-hunt, especially as many believed that charges against Kalu were dropped after he dumped PDP for APC, he said he was never witch-hunted by Buhari.

“I have never been one (witch-hunted). It was former President Obasanjo that made me to be one. I went to Abia to serve my people with all amount of sincerity.

“Even the PDP Obasanjo run as President, if it’s a company, myself and few others will own 90% of it. I gave him the first N500miliion in 1998,” he added.

Kalu who was a former PDP governor stressed that President Obasanjo if the need be should be probed by the Buhari-led administration.

“If Obasanjo’s government deserves to be probed, he should be probed. I don’t see anything wrong in probing any government that has taken Nigeria’s people money. The money does not belong to Buhari. The money belongs to Nigerian people.

“There was a huge corruption not only under Obasanjo’s government in terms of power…I wrote him a letter telling him … when he said all governors are corrupt, I said except me that all people who are talking about corruption that the corruption is under his table in Aso rock.”