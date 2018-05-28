Spain’s Carvajal Hopeful Of Playing At World Cup

Updated May 28, 2018
Real Madrid’s Spanish defender, Dani Carvajal (C), is escorted off the pitch following an injury during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine on May 26, 2018. Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

 

Spain defender, Dani Carvajal, is still in contention to play at the World Cup, despite injuring his hamstring playing for Real Madrid against Liverpool on Saturday. 

A tearful Carvajal had to be substituted during the Champions League final in Kiev, prompting fears the right-back would miss this summer’s tournament, which starts in less than three weeks’ time.

However, after undergoing medical tests with Real, a statement released by the national team on Monday indicated the 26-year-old will remain with the squad.

“Carvajal this morning underwent medical tests with his club, with the doctors of the Spanish national team present,” the statement read.

“The tests showed an injury in the hamstring of the right thigh. He will begin the recovery process of this injury with the medical group of the national team, who will stay in close contact with his club.”

Spain play friendlies against Switzerland and Tunisia on June 3 and 9 respectively.

Their first World Cup match will be against Portugal on June 15.

