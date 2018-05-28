Two Killed, Seven Injured In Borno Suicide Bomb Attack

Two female suicide bombers suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists have killed at least two persons and injured seven others after an attack in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The Commissioner of Police in Borno State, Damian Chukwu, told journalists in Maiduguri that the suicide bombers also died during the explosion bringing the total number of the dead to four.

The detonated their explosives in Mashamari area of Konduga Local Government Area in the Sunday evening attack.

“Yes, there was a suicide attack in Konduga community yesterday, the bombers found their ways into the community, blew her self up and two other civilians were equally killed while seven other civilians were injured,” the CP said.

Konduga, 30 kilometres away from the state capital has been severally targetted for attacks in recent times.

Those injured are being currently being treated at the state Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri.

The attack came two weeks after five militia members were killed by a male bomber who detonated explosives concealed on him at a checkpoint outside Konduga.

Boko Haram’s nine-year violence to create a hardline Islamic state has killed 20,000 people and displaced 2.6 million from their homes in Nigeria.

The violence has spilt into neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

Although the militant group has been considerably weakened in fightback by the military, attacks persist.

The jihadists have resorted to the use of suicide bombers, mostly women and girls, targeting military checkpoints, mosques, markets, bus stations, schools and other crowded places.

On May 1 at least 86 people were killed in twin suicide blasts targeting a mosque and a nearby market in the town of Mubi in neighbouring Adamawa state.