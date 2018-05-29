APC Youths Ask Buhari To Urgently Address Security, Leadership Crisis

Youths from the All Progressives Congress (APC) have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently address the issues of security and leadership challenges confronting Nigeria.

There has been series of the crisis affecting the country both in security and party leadership.

The youths of the affected party are worried about these issues and are asking the Federal Government to intervene in the situation.

The President during his democracy broadcast on May 29th said the killings across the country, the destruction, and sorrow caused by the Boko Haram insurgency is a source of pain for his administration.

He said, “This administration is pained over the grievous loss of lives and properties occasioned by the carnage of insurgency and other forms of criminality in the country”.

He, however, pledged that the Federal Government would not only work to end the killings, it would also make sure those behind them are punished.

“I wish to assure Nigerians that we will not rest until all criminal elements and their sponsors are brought to justice. Government is boosting the capacity of our security agencies through recruitment of more personnel, training, and procurement of modern equipment, enhancement of intelligence gathering as well as boosting their morale in the face of daunting challenges,” he said.

Meanwhile, the leader of the group and member of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Jamilu Mohammed has said that a secure and peaceful Nigeria will promote the nation’s democracy and guarantee a free, fair and credible general election come 2019.

He also appealed to the government to improve the welfare of security agents in order to reduce the nation’s security challenges to the barest minimum.