Avoid Hatred And Intolerance, Buhari Tells Nigerians On Democracy Day

Channels Television  
Updated May 29, 2018
File photo: President Muhammadu Buhari

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to embrace peace and shun hatred.

The President said this on Tuesday in Abuja while addressing the nation during a live broadcast to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day.

He noted that Nigeria can only overcome its challenges when the people are living in harmony and are able to tolerate themselves.

“My dear countrymen and women, as we all celebrate our democratic experience, let us resolve to avoid hatred and intolerance; we can only achieve our objectives in an atmosphere of harmony and peaceful co-existence,” he said.

