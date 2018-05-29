BREAKING: President Buhari Addresses The Nation

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently addressing the nation as Nigerians mark the 2018 Democracy Day.

Beyond celebrating Nigeria’s democracy, May 29 also marks the conclusion of the President’s third year in office.

A day earlier, the President had promised Nigerians a more secure and prosperous nation.

President Buhari made the promise at the 2018 Democracy Day lecture in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He also defended his administration’s achievements in the last three years and appreciated those who contributed to the successes recorded.

“Overall, we are on track, I thank and commend all who have worked so hard with us to achieve these successes. I assure you that our people will continue to see and experience more progress, prosperity and greater security,” he had said.

Two days earlier, the Peoples Democratic Party asked the President not to address Nigerians on Democracy Day.

According to the PDP, its call is because the current administration has failed to fulfil the promises it made to Nigerians, which helped the President and the APC sweep to power in 2015.