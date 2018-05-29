Change Is Taking Place But There Is A Long Way To Go – Utomi

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A professor of political economy and management expert has faulted the pace and progress made by the Muhammadu Buhari administration in improving the fortunes of Nigeria.

Professor Pat Utomi picked faults in the level of change in the country on Tuesday at the Channels Forum, an initiative of Channels Television aimed at discussing and proffering solutions to the many challenges facing the nation.

“There is change that is taking place but there is a long way to go,” he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari had swept to power in 2015 promising change; to kill corruption, end insecurity and boosting the country’s economy.

But three years into his administration, there is a debate about his performance. While some have stuck with the administration, which insists it has outperformed previous administrations of the Peoples Democratic Party, others believe not much progress or change has been made.

Although Professor Utomi is unsatisfied with the pace of the change promised by President Buhari, he understands that change does not happen overnight.

Asked about the nation’s democracy, Professor Utomi said, “There is no question in my mind that democracy is work in progress. Change is something that is continuous. But has changed happened at the pace I would prefer? No.

“Some things are changing. Our agenda, at least, has shifted. Perhaps, if I was running things, I will approach it differently. But the fact that we are focused on corruption is a major move. There was a time when it was taken for granted that it was part of us. Corruption was part of us.”

Statesmen and experts such as professor of international law and jurisprudence, Professor Akin Oyebode; former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili; and Managing Director and CEO of Financial Derivatives Company, Mr Bismark Rewane; are among those that will analyse and proffer solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

Others are National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Yabagi Sani; Professor of political economy and management expert Pat Utomi, Former NHRC Chairman Professor Chidi Odinkalu and social entrepreneur, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsuji.