Creating Special Courts To Tackle Corruption Is Disreputable – Odinkalu

Former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Professor Chidi Odinkalu, has faulted the idea that special courts have to be created to tackle corruption in Nigeria.

Odinkalu described the idea as disreputable saying every court with jurisdiction on a matter, ought to be able to exercise jurisdiction.

He said this on Tuesday in response to an opposing view by former Lawmaker, west Idahosa, who made an appearance on Channels Television’s special programme – The Forum – to mark the Democracy Day celebration.

Speaking on how the judiciary has handled cases of corruption so far, Mr Idahosa, said the specialisation of courts would help in making prosecution of cases faster.

He said, “Once corruption cases are not dealt with by specialised courts, you are going to find series of adjournments and all sort of things to delay the trial.”

Odinkalu, however, believes that any court with jurisdiction on the matter can exercise jurisdiction.

“The Idea that we have to start creating corruption tribunals at this time in the 21st century is disreputable quite honestly. It is part of the problem that we’ve got.

“So you’ll create a special court for rape, for murder, for corruption, how many special courts are you going to create,” he questioned.

“Nigeria is so messed up as a country and as a people that we think military solutions offer a pathway out of everything and I like to think that we can do much better than this,’ he said.