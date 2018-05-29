Democracy Day: This Administration Is Pained Over ‘Grievous Loss Of Lives’ – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says the killings across the country and the destruction and sorrow caused by the Boko Haram insurgency is a source of pain for his administration.

The President said this in his Democracy Day address to the nation on Tuesday morning.

“This administration is pained over the grievous loss of lives and properties occasioned by the carnage of insurgency and other forms of criminality in the country,” the President said.

He, however, pledged that the Federal Government would not only work to end the killings, it would also make sure those behind them are punished.

“I wish to assure Nigerians that we will not rest until all criminal elements and their sponsors are brought to justice. Government is boosting the capacity of our security agencies through recruitment of more personnel, training and procurement of modern equipment, enhancement of intelligence gathering as well as boosting their morale in the face of daunting challenges,” he said.

While stressing that “Public safety and security remains the primary duty” of his administration, he reminded Nigerians of the security situation the country faced before he came to power and what his administration has done about it.

He said, “Before this Administration came into being three years ago, Boko Haram held large areas of land spanning several Local Governments in the North East.

“Today, the capacity of the insurgents has been degraded leading to the re-establishment of authority of government and the release of captives including, happily, 106 Chibok and 104 Dapchi girls, and over 16,000 other persons held by the Boko Haram.

“In order to minimise the impact of the insurgency on Internally Displaced Persons, Government has established secure IDP Camps and has improved the mechanism for the distribution of basic aid, foods and essential commodities using various strategies in collaboration with local and international Organisations.

“Efforts are in process for resettlement of IDPs in their home communities by providing schools, hospitals, clinics, water and sanitation to facilitate a quick return to economic activities. Government is similarly implementing de-radicalisation and rehabilitation programmes to facilitate sustainable peace and development.

“The unfortunate incidences of kidnappings, herdsmen and farmers clashes in several communities which have led to high number of fatalities and loss of properties across the country is being addressed and the identified culprits and their sponsors shall be made to face the full wrath of the law. All the three tiers of Government are presently engaged with communities and religious organisations to restore peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

“I want to commend members of the Multinational Joint Task Force drawn from Niger, Benin, Chad, Cameroon and our own country in collaboration with the International Community who are assisting in the fight against insurgency in the North East. I also commend the gallantry of members of our Armed Forces and other security agencies that have continued to provide security for lives and properties across the country. State and Local traditional authorities are helping with much-needed intelligence in this fight against insurgency.”

The President also spoke about the Niger Delta, stressing that his administration remained committed to the development of thoil-richch region.

“The Niger Delta Region has enjoyed relative peace through social inclusiveness and cooperation of the Elders and the good people of the region. Government is committed to implementing the comprehensive peace, security and development plan for the region. The environmental clean-up of the region which commenced with the launch in Bodo, Ogoni in June 2016 is progressing satisfactorily.

“Furthermore’ farming assets are being revived and investors in cocoa and palm oil plantations are showing serious interest.”